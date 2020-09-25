Zoho Assist is a cloud-based remote access software that allows technicians to provide support to remote customers located anywhere in the world. Initiate instant or scheduled remote support sessions to access and troubleshoot your customer's computer directly from your Slack account.
Using Zoho Assist's integration with Slack, you can perform operations such as:
Diagnose and troubleshoot remote computers directly from your chat rooms
Conduct scheduled remote maintenance sessions
Intuitive training via two-way screen sharing
Instant voice and video chat