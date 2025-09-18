Package Tracker

資料保留政策
We only retain the minimum amount of data needed to provide a good user experience. This includes storing the user's email address and any tracking numbers they pass in.
資料封存與移除政策
Tracking number data is periodically removed - typically every 90 days or so and all user information including tracking numbers and email address can be deleted upon request. To request removal of your data please contact us as support@hellopackage.app.
資料儲存政策
We store tracking numbers so that we can continually update the information for the user.