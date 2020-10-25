資料保留政策
Hyve Technologies, Inc. retains personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill the purposes outlined in their Privacy Policy, including providing and improving their services. Once the data is no longer needed for these purposes, it is deleted or anonymized.
資料封存與移除政策
Users can request the deletion of their personal data by contacting Hyve Technologies, Inc. at info@hyve.app. Upon such a request, the company will delete the user’s personal data from their records, unless retention is required by law or for legitimate business purposes.
資料儲存政策
Hyve Technologies, Inc. stores personal data securely using industry-standard security measures to protect against unauthorized access, alteration, disclosure, or destruction. They ensure that data is stored in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.