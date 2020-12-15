資料保留政策
In the event a customer terminates its agreement with AppOmni, and provides written notice that to have their data removed from the AppOmni Platform, AppOmni will remove any customer-identifiable data from the production platform within 90 days of receiving the written notice. The data will be removed by either deletion or obfuscation to the extent that no customer-identifiable data remains. For any data we obfuscate, AppOmni can provide the customer with a copy of the final data that remains, so the customer can verify total anonymity.
However the original data will remain on the backups of production data, until those backups are rotated out according to the backup media rotation schedule stated in the table above.
Customers should also be aware that data pertaining to those of customer’s suppliers who have agreed to our Hosted Service Terms & Conditions will not be removed, as that supplier is now part of the AppOmni Platform.
資料封存與移除政策
In the event a customer terminates its agreement with AppOmni, and provides written notice that to have their data removed from the AppOmni Platform, AppOmni will remove any customer-identifiable data from the production platform within 90 days of receiving the written notice. The data will be removed by either deletion or obfuscation to the extent that no customer-identifiable data remains. For any data we obfuscate, AppOmni can provide the customer with a copy of the final data that remains, so the customer can verify total anonymity.
However the original data will remain on the backups of production data, until those backups are rotated out according to the backup media rotation schedule stated in the table above.
Customers should also be aware that data pertaining to those of customer’s suppliers who have agreed to our Hosted Service Terms & Conditions will not be removed, as that supplier is now part of the AppOmni Platform.
資料儲存政策
AppOmni is a SaaS Security Posture Management solution, focused on identifying risks
in SaaS security settings and data access. AppOmni secures your critical SaaS
applications by:
● Detecting misconfigurations that weaken security posture
● Monitoring which users have access to sensitive data
● Normalizing event streams across multiple SaaS platforms
● Applying detection capabilities against activity in SaaS applications
● Constantly validating your compliance posture
AppOmni collects metadata, such as SaaS configuration settings, data access models,
data access permissions etc. from the monitored SaaS applications. AppOmni does not
collect or store data from Salesforce records of customer tenants other than basic user
information within SaaS systems. In many customer configurations, this means
name/email information, metadata records, custom settings.
● AppOmni is a SaaS delivered solution hosted in certified GCP certified data
centers (US Central location: Council Bluffs, Iowa, USA). GCP certification
information can be found here: https://cloud.google.com/security/compliance.
● AppOmni is designed by security experts to require the absolute minimum
authentication scopes possible to meet the needs of our security modeling
engine and does not execute any state-changing operations.
● Optional: Additional SaaS application permissions can be assigned if
customers want to leverage AppOmni auto-remediate capabilities.
● AppOmni connects to the monitored SaaS application API's via TLS encrypted
connections
● AppOmni leverages AES encryption for data at rest.