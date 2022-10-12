隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain data for as long as required by the purpose for which it has been collected as outlined in our Privacy Policy unless a longer period is required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority. Rewatch may be allowed to retain data for a longer period whenever you have given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Once the retention period expires, your data is deleted. Therefore, the right to access, the right to erasure, the right to rectification and the right to data portability cannot be enforced after expiration of the retention period.

資料封存與移除政策 As described in our privacy policy, users are directed to make data requests via our support inbox. We respond as quickly as possible, and in all cases within 30 days. Rewatch may be allowed to retain data for a longer period whenever you have given consent to such processing, as long as such consent is not withdrawn. Furthermore, Rewatch may be obligated to retain Personal Data for a longer period whenever required to do so for the performance of a legal obligation or upon order of an authority.

資料儲存政策 We take appropriate security measures to prevent unauthorized access, disclosure, modification, or unauthorized destruction of your data. The processing of your data is carried out using computers and systems, following organizational procedures and modes strictly related to the purposes indicated. In some cases, your data may be accessible to employees and other service providers involved with the operation of the Application and day-to-day management of Rewatch on a need-to-know basis (administration, sales, marketing, legal, human resources management, customer relationship management, system administration) or external parties (such as third-party technical service providers, mail carriers, hosting providers, IT companies, communications agencies). An updated list of these parties may be requested from Rewatch at any time. Despite our efforts to store data in a secure operating environment that is not available to the public, we cannot guarantee the security of your data during its transmission or its storage on our systems. Further, while we attempt to ensure the integrity and security of your information, we cannot guarantee that our security measures will prevent malicious third-parties from illegally obtaining access. We do not warrant or represent that information about you will be protected against, loss, misuse, or alteration by third parties.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS