隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 I only collect and store necessary information for conducting my business; the majority of which you voluntarily give me by interacting with our bot. I hold the information securely and will not pass it onto anyone else.

資料封存與移除政策 You have the right to have your information removed from my database at any time.

資料儲存政策 Only one user has access and that is Maxime De Greve, the owner of High Five App. No personal information will be passed onto 3rd parties.

資料中心位置 英國, 美國, 荷蘭

資料託管公司 Heroku