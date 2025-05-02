資料保留政策
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled.
資料封存與移除政策
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will remove data within 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.
資料儲存政策
Virtual Gym Sweden AB will retain data for the period that the app is installed in a workspace, and up to 30 days after the app has been uninstalled. Backups are stored for an additional 30 days. Please contact info@mymowo.se for custom archival or removal requests.