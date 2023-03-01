Theta Lake for Slack

資料保留政策
Data management tools are part of Theta Lake's administrative console. Customers set their own retention rules for data and can create multiple rules to manage different data types.
資料封存與移除政策
As with data retention, customers set their own retention and disposition periods in the administrative console.
資料儲存政策
All data stored consistent with SOC 2 and ISO 27001 requirements, including encryption in transit and at rest. For regulated financial services customers, data can be stored in SEC Rule 17a-4 compliant storage.
資料中心位置
澳洲, 加拿大, 德國, 英國, 美國, 新加坡
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud based-hosting with SOC 2, Type 2 and ISO 27001 controls in place.