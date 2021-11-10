Howamigoing is a beautifully designed employee feedback platform. It helps People Leaders enhance their feedback culture so that employees do better work, are more motivated, and stay longer. Howamigoing offers five features that work together: - Good vibes - uses public praise to boost morale and reinforce positive behaviour, because when people feel unappreciated their motivation decreases and they become less engaged. - Ask me anything - makes it safe for people to ask questions or surface concerns, because when people don’t speak up, leadership are at risk of having operational and legal blind spots. - Private feedback - allows anyone to gather feedback at any time e.g. after a project or presentation, or for a quick pulse survey, because people don’t want to wait 6 or 12 months to know where they stand. - 360 feedback - enables everyone to know where they stand with their team - and for you to know who’s doing a good job for whom - because without peer feedback teamwork suffers and minor things turn into major issues. - Sentiment analysis - gives you the rich data from open-ended feedback questions with the brevity of a multi-choice response, because free text comments are the most helpful form of feedback but it’s time consuming to read and make sense of tens or hundreds or thousands of written responses. Add Howamigoing’s totally awesome Slack integration for your team to: Simplify access to Howamigoing

1. Sign in with 1 click using Slack

2. Invite people from your Slack workspace Get notified in Slack

1. When you need to ask for feedback

2. When someone asks you to give feedback

3. When feedback is ready to view

4. When someone in your workspace has received some Good vibes

5. When you've received an Ask me anything, or when someone has publicly answered an Ask me anything