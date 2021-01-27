Users can review, access, correct, or delete their personal information that they have provided to us as described in our privacy policy by sending us a request at [support@superquickquestion.com](mailto:support@superquickquestion.com) . We may not accommodate a request to change information if we believe the change would violate any law or legal requirement or cause the information to be incorrect.

資料儲存政策

We use Microsoft Azure for data storage, leveraging their access control and security features. While we try to prevent accidental loss and unauthorized access, use, alteration, and disclosure of the user's information with certain physical, electronic, and managerial procedures, no method of transmission or electronic storage is 100% secure, and we cannot guarantee full security. We recommend the user to take precautions to protect their information when using the Internet. Additionally, we may have to disclose user's information to government or third parties under certain circumstances, or third parties may unlawfully intercept or access transmissions or private communications.