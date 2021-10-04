隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Welcome will retain customer data in accordance with our terms of service. Customers may, at any point, opt out of using our platform by contacting support and requesting that their account(s) & data be deleted from our data stores.

資料封存與移除政策 Customers may request to have their data removed from our data stores at any point by contacting support and submitting a request. With 3rd party services, customers have the ability to "disconnect" the respective service. Welcome will then revoke any necessary credentials which will prevent further calls to such 3rd party web services.

資料儲存政策 All data is encrypted at rest. We do not store sensitive information in plaintext and we anonymize any customer-sensitive data we might store on our servers. With 3rd party services, Welcome does not store data related to interactions between our customers.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted on AWS RDS

資料託管公司 AWS