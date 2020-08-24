Let Them Eat Cake

資料保留政策
We may store data for internal reporting purposes and quality assurance. If your team removes the app, we will eventually anonymize or purge your teams' data.
資料封存與移除政策
Your team owner can contact us at any time to remove your data from our service. Contact information and full details can be found at https://eatcake.app/privacy
資料儲存政策
We may store data for internal reporting purposes and quality assurance. If your team removes the app, we will eventually anonymize or purge your teams' data.