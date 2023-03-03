Superlist Software GmbH will retain Customer data in accordance with GDPR and our Privacy Policy [

] The data processed by us will be erased in accordance with the statutory provisions as soon as their processing is revoked or other permissions no longer apply (e.g. if the purpose of processing this data no longer applies or they are not required for the purpose). If the data is not deleted because they are required for other and legally permissible purposes, their processing is limited to these purposes. This means that the data will be restricted and not processed for other purposes. This applies, for example, to data that must be stored for commercial or tax reasons or for which storage is necessary to assert, exercise or defend legal claims or to protect the rights of another natural or legal person. ‍ In the context of our information on data processing, we may provide users with further information on the deletion and retention of data that is specific to the respective processing operation. Termination:‍ - The personal data are kept as long as they are necessary to fulfill the purpose of the processing. The data will be deleted or anonymized as soon as they are no longer necessary to achieve the purpose. - Superlist will, according to GDPR, completely delete the Customer Data after 30 days; if the Customer fails to back up its data from the Services in a timely manner, the data cannot be restored.