Superlist is building the first productivity tool that teams — and the people who power them — can love. Manage tasks, lists, projects, and work in the way that works best for you.
With the Superlist integration for Slack, you can create, manage, and complete tasks without leaving Slack. Connect a workspace and:
• Turn messages into tasks
• Quickly capture tasks with Slack commands
• Paste task links to share key details with your team
• View your daily to-do list in a dedicated app channel
Superlist offers free & paid plans for individuals and teams. More details can be found on https://www.superlist.com/pricing
Disclaimer: By enabling the option to summarize messages from Slack, you can activate automatic optimization of created task titles in Superlist. Instead of using the exact message as the title of the new task, the AI will generate an optimized, rephrased task title that is more actionable than the original message and summarize the content of the message as a concise task description. Since this is fully automated, there is always a potential risk that the generated task titles are not ideal or inaccurate.