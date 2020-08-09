Nifty
is a new-wave project management software that reduces project development cycles and improves team productivity by replacing the needs for multiple apps and combining project planning, tracking, and delivery in one place.
With the Nifty integration for Slack, you can:
1. Take Slack Actions.
Create tasks, lists, milestones, and docs right from your Slack Channels!
2. Use Commands.
In any channel, simply type
/nifty
to create a new task, milestone, or doc right from your Slack feed!
3. Get Slack Notifications.
Receive notifications from messages posted in your Nifty, Project discussions right in your channels. All project messages will be forward into your Slack Channel of your choosing!
4. Create Automations.
Setup two-way message sync between Nifty and Slack or setup custom automations between your projects on Nifty and Slack channels.
The Nifty integration for Slack is available for all users. For more info or for help with integrating with your Nifty Account visit our Slack Integration Help Guide
.