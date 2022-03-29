資料保留政策
All the data user submitted to TickTick will be stored until the user request to delete the account. TickTick has continues back-up copies of user data on 7 days duration.
資料封存與移除政策
If you terminate your account, you data will no longer be accessible through your account.
We will remove the account data from our systems within 7 days.
資料儲存政策
We make extensive use of their built-in firewalls to protect your data against unauthorized remote access and to support continuous monitoring for potential vulnerabilities. User data, including task details, account information and payment details, are all stored and encrypted at rest. For more information on AWS security practices, please visit https://aws.amazon.com/security/.