Beamery Grow

資料保留政策
Beamery will retain client data in accordance with the contracts between Beamery and Beamery's clients. In general, Beamery will retain key transactional data indefinitely, and retain user activity logs for at least two years.
資料封存與移除政策
Beamery will archive user activity data after two years using long-term storage (S3, etc). Beamery will remove user data in accordance with the contract between Beamery and Beamery's clients, and based on clients' requests.
資料儲存政策
Beamery will storage clients' data in Cloud databases, object storage, and cloud data warehouse. Beamery will encrypt all client data on rest and in transit.