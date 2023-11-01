Seismic Learning

資料保留政策
Seismic will retain customer data during the term identified within a customer's subscription services agreement. Please refer to the terms of your subscription services agreement with Seismic.
資料封存與移除政策
Seismic will retain customer data for 30-days following the termination of a customer's subscription services agreement unless an extended retention period is defined in the agreement. Within this time, customers may export customer content. After these 30 days (or the agreed period), Seismic will destroy all customer content.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored durably and securely using AWS. Full backups are run nightly and retained for 14 days. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.2) and at rest using AWS KMS for full-body encryption.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services