IPVideoTalk is a unified video conference and Web collaboration solution available in a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model. With this integration, you can start a IPVideoTalk meeting from any Slack channel, group or direct message using the /ipvt slash command. Once it's started, everyone else in the channel will be given a link to join with their browser (no plugins required) or by the IPVideotalk app. Your Slack admin will need to enable the integration through the Workspace Settings.