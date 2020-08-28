IPVideoTalk

資料保留政策
Data will not be disclosed to unauthorized personnel, either within the company or externally.
Data will be regularly reviewed and updated if found to be out of date.
Data access will be protected with strong complex passwords by
authorized personnel only and will never be shared.
資料封存與移除政策
Data is backed up frequently following standard backup procedures.
資料儲存政策
Data stored on physical media will be kept securely locked when not in used.
Data will only be stored on designated drives and servers and should only be uploaded to approved cloud computing services.
Servers containing personal data will be sited in a secure location,
away from general office space.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted in AWS