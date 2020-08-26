資料保留政策
Jeli shall retain data as long as the company has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it shall be securely disposed of or archived. Data owners, in consultation with legal counsel, may determine retention periods for their data.
資料封存與移除政策
Jeli will retain customer data for up to 60 days after contract end. After this retention period, Jeli will scrub customer data from our systems.
資料儲存政策
All confidential customer data processed by Jeli is encrypted in-transit, and encrypted at rest in AWS data centers. Any backups of customer data are also encrypted at rest. Access to confidential customer data is limited, logged, and audited regularly.
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services