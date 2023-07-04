Rotation, Shifts & Rosters - RosterBird

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data retention are product specific and the data collected are only the absolute necessary for functioning of the service. No information is collected / deduced from outside RosterBird of our customers. Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged.

資料封存與移除政策 Data is retained only until it is necessary and when an account is closed or the product is shutdown all data is expunged. We also provide users option to remove the data whenever they require.

資料儲存政策 All our data are stored in our secure Database that is access controlled. No third-party access is provided to the recorded data unless its necessary for the functionality of the service.

資料中心位置 德國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 Hetzner

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no