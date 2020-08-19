資料保留政策
The default retention setting for User Data is to keep everything for as long as the campaign and/or User account exists. However, users can request account and or data deletion upon request.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon user deletion, GrowSurf deletes User data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 7 days.
資料儲存政策
User Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations within our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Should a major disaster occur we have well-tested backup and restoration procedures for recovery. All GrowSurf data is automatically backed up nightly.