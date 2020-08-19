隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The default retention setting for User Data is to keep everything for as long as the campaign and/or User account exists. However, users can request account and or data deletion upon request.

資料封存與移除政策 Upon user deletion, GrowSurf deletes User data from our production environments within 24 hours and backups are deleted within 7 days.

資料儲存政策 User Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations within our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Should a major disaster occur we have well-tested backup and restoration procedures for recovery. All GrowSurf data is automatically backed up nightly.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud

資料託管公司 Digital Ocean

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no