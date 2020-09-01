... Nozbe also stores other data added to the Nozbe system by the User while using the Service, ie.: e-mail addresses of members on the team, provided the User creates a team in Nozbe; projects: their names, descriptions and tasks they contain; tasks: their names, parameters (such as date, required time, tags) and task comments; and, files: files uploaded to Nozbe servers as attachments to tasks or projects and tokens of the third-party services used by the User: Google Drive, Calendar, Evernote, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive. Using the Service involves entering various data on the Account by the User, including project names, tags, project sections, tasks or comments. Nozbe does not process this data in any way except to synchronize them across the User’s Devices, keeping them on the Nozbe servers and performing regular backups. The privacy of our Users’ data is Nozbe’s biggest priority; therefore, Nozbe employees do not have access to the data on the User’s Account unless the User has given explicit consent to solve the User’s problem. If the User of the Service regularly enters personal data of other natural persons such as contractors, clients, co-workers or other, the User may ask to sign a Personal Data Processing Agreement with Nozbe by sending an enquiry to support*@nozbe.com. To optimize the way Nozbe functions and the way we communicate with Users and people interested in our Service, Nozbe uses several external services: GetResponse and User.com - for sending the Nozbe Newsletter and other emails addressed to the Service Users. In GetResponse and User.com, Nozbe stores the User’s name and surname (if provided) and their e-mail address, as well as some additional information about the type of the User’s Nozbe account to help send targeted mail: account type, account validity period, promotional code used, language, country and other minor data. Mailgun - to send Nozbe transactional e-mails, such as reminders, e-mails with a password reset link, etc. Gmail and Sugester - to handle communication with clients contacting Nozbe’s customer support. As part of this procedure, we store the content of e-mails sent to the Nozbe customer service department at support@nozbe.com. Google Analytics - for statistical purposes related to the need to optimize the look and functionality of Nozbe websites and offers. With Google Analytics we acquire demographic and geolocation data of Users as well as the information on the equipment they use and their behavior when visiting the Nozbe websites. Disqus - to handle comments on the Nozbe.com blog. As part of this process, the following are saved: e-mail address, first and last name (if provided) and the content of the comment written on the Nozbe website. Facebook - for communicating with users and promoting the Nozbe service. On Facebook, we use the “Facebook Custom Audience” service, where we store the Users' e-mail addresses and the types of accounts they have in Nozbe for targeting Facebook ads. We also have a Facebook pixel set up. This service lets us track Facebook users visiting the Nozbe.com website in order to be able to reach them (or not) with an advertisement on Facebook. Each Nozbe User can contact the Customer Support at support@nozbe.com and ask for a zip archive with all his/her data kept in the Nozbe system: projects, tasks, files attached and any other information Nozbe poses." ...