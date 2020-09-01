Nozbe is a simple to-do app for small teams. It powers teams - both remote and office-based - to get tasks done, communicate easily and complete projects on time. Nozbe is available as a web app and iPhone, iPad, and Android apps.With the Nozbe integration for Slack, you can create new tasks and receive notifications on the ones you’re already working on in Nozbe - all without leaving Slack!Use Nozbe - Slack integration for:* Creating new Nozbe tasks directly from Slack conversations using the “Create Task” option in the Message Menu. This way, you’ll save actionable stuff from Slack to Nozbe to make sure nothing slips through the cracks. * Getting Slack notifications to ping you when someone assigns you a task in Nozbe or mentions you in a comment. * Easily previewing Nozbe tasks in Slack and adding practical reminders.
https://nozbe.com/terms/#privacy
A natural person to which the data refers has the right to request from the administrator access to the data, their rectification, erasure or restriction of their processing at any time, as well as the right to object to the processing of data, move the data and lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority – the President of the Office of Personal Data Protection.
6. Users can manage the consents given via the Customer Support e-mail address: *support@nozbe.com*.
7. The withdrawal/modification of the consent does not affect the lawfulness of the processing, which was made on the basis of the consent before its withdrawal/modification.
8. The data will be processed for no longer than it is necessary to achieve the above objectives; however, no longer than until the withdrawal or modification of a given consent and, after this time, they may be processed until the expiry of the limitation period.
9. The administrator of data takes necessary measures to ensure the safety of personal data collected and processed, and in the event of their breach, informs competent state authorities to enable detection of those responsible for the breach and prevent future breaches. Any natural person affected by a data breach will be notified of such fact.
10. Data stored by Nozbe include data required for creating an Account: name and surname, e-mail address, account type, IP address, geolocation data obtained on the basis of the IP address, and data necessary for processing the payment in case the user has a paid Account: address and billing information (optional – if the User wants an invoice).
11. Nozbe also stores other data added to the Nozbe system by the User while using the Service, ie.:
* e-mail addresses of members on the team, provided the User creates a team in Nozbe;
* projects: their names, descriptions and tasks they contain;
* tasks: their names, parameters (such as date, required time, tags) and task comments; and,
* files: files uploaded to Nozbe servers as attachments to tasks or projects and tokens of the third-party services used by the User: Google Drive, Calendar, Evernote, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive.
12. Using the Service involves entering various data on the Account by the User, including project names, tags, project sections, tasks or comments. Nozbe does not process this data in any way except to synchronize them across the User’s Devices, keeping them on the Nozbe servers and performing regular backups. The privacy of our Users’ data is Nozbe’s biggest priority; therefore, Nozbe employees do not have access to the data on the User’s Account unless the User has given explicit consent to solve the User’s problem. If the User of the Service regularly enters personal data of other natural persons such as contractors, clients, co-workers or other, the User may ask to sign a Personal Data Processing Agreement with Nozbe by sending an enquiry to *support*@nozbe.com*.
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資料封存與移除政策
https://nozbe.com/teams/terms/#privacy
A natural person to which the data refers has the right to request from the administrator access to the data, their rectification, erasure or restriction of their processing at any time, as well as the right to object to the processing of data, move the data and lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority – the President of the Office of Personal Data Protection.
6. Users can manage the consents given via the Customer Support e-mail address: *support@nozbe.com*.
7. The withdrawal/modification of the consent does not affect the lawfulness of the processing, which was made on the basis of the consent before its withdrawal/modification.
8. The data will be processed for no longer than it is necessary to achieve the above objectives; however, no longer than until the withdrawal or modification of a given consent and, after this time, they may be processed until the expiry of the limitation period.
9. The administrator of data takes necessary measures to ensure the safety of personal data collected and processed, and in the event of their breach, informs competent state authorities to enable detection of those responsible for the breach and prevent future breaches. Any natural person affected by a data breach will be notified of such fact.
10. Data stored by Nozbe include data required for creating an Account: name and surname, e-mail address, account type, IP address, geolocation data obtained on the basis of the IP address, and data necessary for processing the payment in case the user has a paid Account: address and billing information (optional – if the User wants an invoice).
11. Nozbe also stores other data added to the Nozbe system by the User while using the Service, ie.:
* e-mail addresses of members on the team, provided the User creates a team in Nozbe;
* projects: their names, descriptions and tasks they contain;
* tasks: their names, parameters (such as date, required time, tags) and task comments; and,
* files: files uploaded to Nozbe servers as attachments to tasks or projects and tokens of the third-party services used by the User: Google Drive, Calendar, Evernote, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive.
12. Using the Service involves entering various data on the Account by the User, including project names, tags, project sections, tasks or comments. Nozbe does not process this data in any way except to synchronize them across the User’s Devices, keeping them on the Nozbe servers and performing regular backups. The privacy of our Users’ data is Nozbe’s biggest priority; therefore, Nozbe employees do not have access to the data on the User’s Account unless the User has given explicit consent to solve the User’s problem. If the User of the Service regularly enters personal data of other natural persons such as contractors, clients, co-workers or other, the User may ask to sign a Personal Data Processing Agreement with Nozbe by sending an enquiry to *support*@nozbe.com*.
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資料儲存政策
https://nozbe.com/terms/#privacy
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Nozbe also stores other data added to the Nozbe system by the User while using the Service, ie.:
e-mail addresses of members on the team, provided the User creates a team in Nozbe;
projects: their names, descriptions and tasks they contain;
tasks: their names, parameters (such as date, required time, tags) and task comments; and,
files: files uploaded to Nozbe servers as attachments to tasks or projects and tokens of the third-party services used by the User: Google Drive, Calendar, Evernote, Dropbox, Box, OneDrive.
Using the Service involves entering various data on the Account by the User, including project names, tags, project sections, tasks or comments. Nozbe does not process this data in any way except to synchronize them across the User’s Devices, keeping them on the Nozbe servers and performing regular backups. The privacy of our Users’ data is Nozbe’s biggest priority; therefore, Nozbe employees do not have access to the data on the User’s Account unless the User has given explicit consent to solve the User’s problem. If the User of the Service regularly enters personal data of other natural persons such as contractors, clients, co-workers or other, the User may ask to sign a Personal Data Processing Agreement with Nozbe by sending an enquiry to support*@nozbe.com.
To optimize the way Nozbe functions and the way we communicate with Users and people interested in our Service, Nozbe uses several external services:
GetResponse and User.com - for sending the Nozbe Newsletter and other emails addressed to the Service Users. In GetResponse and User.com, Nozbe stores the User’s name and surname (if provided) and their e-mail address, as well as some additional information about the type of the User’s Nozbe account to help send targeted mail: account type, account validity period, promotional code used, language, country and other minor data.
Mailgun - to send Nozbe transactional e-mails, such as reminders, e-mails with a password reset link, etc.
Gmail and Sugester - to handle communication with clients contacting Nozbe’s customer support. As part of this procedure, we store the content of e-mails sent to the Nozbe customer service department at support@nozbe.com.
Google Analytics - for statistical purposes related to the need to optimize the look and functionality of Nozbe websites and offers. With Google Analytics we acquire demographic and geolocation data of Users as well as the information on the equipment they use and their behavior when visiting the Nozbe websites.
Disqus - to handle comments on the Nozbe.com blog. As part of this process, the following are saved: e-mail address, first and last name (if provided) and the content of the comment written on the Nozbe website.
Facebook - for communicating with users and promoting the Nozbe service. On Facebook, we use the “Facebook Custom Audience” service, where we store the Users' e-mail addresses and the types of accounts they have in Nozbe for targeting Facebook ads. We also have a Facebook pixel set up. This service lets us track Facebook users visiting the Nozbe.com website in order to be able to reach them (or not) with an advertisement on Facebook.
Each Nozbe User can contact the Customer Support at support@nozbe.com and ask for a zip archive with all his/her data kept in the Nozbe system: projects, tasks, files attached and any other information Nozbe poses."
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https://nozbe.com/terms
The User has the right to terminate using the Application and the Service and cancel your Account. They can cancel their Account at any time by logging in to their Account (e.g., via the nozbe.com website) and going to the “Settings” view in the main menu. In the “Setting” > “Advanced” section at the bottom, you will find a link to a simple, no-questions-asked two-click instant cancellation process. All of your Content will be put into a 30-day quarantine and later completely removed from the Application. The quarantine has been set up to enable the user to access their data if they change their mind or if they cancelled their Account by accident. The User can also contact Customer Support at support@nozbe.com to have their data completely removed from the quarantine at any time.