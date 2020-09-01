The inclusive language tool for SlackYour team deserves to feel included. Promote inclusive language in Slack and help your team become better allies.
Inclusion starts with the words we use with each other. But educating your team on inclusive language is hard.
AllyBot is most comprehensive tool for educating your team on inclusive language.
:heavy_check_mark: Spell-check for inclusive language
- AllyBot checks for over 400 non-inclusive words and phrases. It's the most comprehensive tool for educating your team on inclusive language.
:bulb: Not silencing. Just a suggestion
- Feedback should be delivered one-on-one, not in public. AllyBot sends private messages to team members when they use non-inclusive language, suggesting better alternatives.
:muscle: Inclusive teams are high performing teams
- Deloitte research found teams with inclusive leaders are 17% more likely to report that they are high performing, 20% more likely to say they make high-quality decisions, and 29% more likely to report behaving collaboratively.FAQQ: When I install AllyBot, does it get added to every channel in my Slack workspace?
A: No. AllyBot is entirely opt-in. You decide which channels you want AllyBot to have access to.Q: Does AllyBot store our Slack messages?
A: No. We parse your Slack messages and immediately discard them.Q: How do I know if AllyBot is working for us?
A: AllyBot provides you with a monthly report, detailing how many instances of inclusive language were found compared to last month, and the most frequently used terms.Q: Is there a free trial?
A: Yes! AllyBot is free for 7 days.Q: I run a public Slack community. Can I get AllyBot for free?
A: Yes! Request access on our website: https://allybot.io/#community