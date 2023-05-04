Thanks is an employee engagement and recognition platform which is self-service, cloud-based, and fully automated. Be it celebrating team wins, individual success, or a milestone anniversary of your colleague, experience the Thanks features with Slack to build a robust corporate connection among your organization's employees. Why choose the Thanks App for Slack? No matter where or how you work, Thanks App has an easy way to send recognition by staying on Slack from any message box using a command. Add an element of fun to your posts by attaching ecards and GIFs without switching platforms. That's not all; get real-time notifications in Slack when you receive a mention! Thanks App for Slack lets you put recognition in place where your employees spend much of their time. Enable the practice of frequent appreciation into your work culture and help build stronger teams. Enhance employee engagement, motivation, and performance while you collaborate on Slack!