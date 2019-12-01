資料保留政策
Good Thnx will retain Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. Personal data that is collected and processed is not held or further used unless for reasons that are clearly stated and agreed to in advance to support data privacy.
資料封存與移除政策
Good Thnx will remove Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. We provide users with a mechanism to request to delete, access, and transfer an individual’s data.
資料儲存政策
Good Thnx will store Customer Data in accordance with our privacy policy. Personal data is collected for specified, explicit, and legitimate purposes and kept for no longer than necessary for the purposes of processing.