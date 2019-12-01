Celebrate in real time Don’t wait until the next offsite to give kudos to your colleague or team, you can recognise it and call them out for it in the moment, in your workflow. Mission and value alignment Live your values by giving back to the community. Enable your people to select company values that align with their recognition - connecting what they observe in terms of your values in action, taking them words on a page or wall, to being lived! Enhance team culture Boosting morale and engaging employees used to be so reliant on Friday drinks, work lunches or mini celebrations in the office - now, it's all done over Slack! Give your team the tool to have a real impact on charities close to their heart. Good Thnx works with your curated causes to combine specific and incremental impact measures that communicate effectiveness back to your people, providing a powerful feedback loop. Retain your best people Keep your best people by delivering recognition that doesn't go to waste. Companies that integrate corporate citizenship into their business have 2.3 times the employee retention and an increase of 29 percent in new hire commitment. By appreciating people you'll improve culture, engagement and ultimately, retention :) Reduce waste With hundreds of partners, you can be sure to find alignment or we’ll add your preferred causes. Pay it forward and stand for something more by rewarding your people with purpose.