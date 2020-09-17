資料保留政策
Data collected are retained only during the customer's contract period. All data will be securely wiped off, 90 days post termination.
資料封存與移除政策
If you would like to request access, correction, transfer or deletion of your data, you must contact your Company or Admin. If you are the admin in CultureMonkey, use the option "Delete Employee (GDPR Encrypt)" from Employee edit page to delete the employee record. If you wish to remove the entire account data, you can write to legal@cutluremonkey.io.
資料儲存政策
CultureMonkey collects minimal sensitive/PII data that is required for the product to function. All data is encrypted at rest using the industry-standard AES-256 encryption algorithm.