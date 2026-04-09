資料保留政策
Until our contract with you has ended (or earlier if your account has been inactive for at least 12 months). You can end the contract as explained in our terms and conditions - https://doozy.live/terms
We may hold on to some (or all) of your information for longer (typically up to six years) if reasonably needed for legal, regulatory or tax reasons, deal with disputes, prevent fraud or abuse and/or enforce our terms and conditions.
We will keep your information which we use only for newsletters or other marketing until you tell us to stop sending you such messages.
We will generally keep automated browsing information for up to 26 months.
We will keep friend referral contact information that you supply us for up to 90 days.
資料封存與移除政策
We will remove any user data within 28 days of receiving a request for deletion. You can request your user data is deleted by getting in touch with gdpr@doozy.live
資料儲存政策
All data stored is encrypted, access is tightly controlled and regularly audited. Some data may be stored with our sub processors as outlined at doozy.live/privacy and doozy.live/subprocessors. Our data is also stored in compliance with GDPR.
資料託管詳細資料
Google Cloud Firestore and Realtime Database
使用的 LLM 模型
Google Gemini via Google Cloud Vertex AI
LLM 保留設定
Doozy does not store prompts or AI outputs. Unsaved AI outputs are held in volatile memory for the duration of the session only and are not retained as persistent records.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Doozy uses a context isolation model. AI requests are processed as discrete events, and data from one customer is never accessible when processing requests for another customer.
LLM 資料常駐政策
All AI processing and inference tasks are restricted to Google Cloud regions within the United Kingdom or the European Union.