隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 There is no personal data we store. However we only store the following that are required to post notifications to the user or channel: - channel ids where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications - workspace id and the access token to post the notifications

資料封存與移除政策 On running the unsubscribe command for the notifications or uninstalling the app from workspace, we delete the data. Data is removed based on retention periods determined by how GitHub Copilot is accessed and for what purpose. GitHub does not currently store a linkage between a Slack thread and the data they create in GitHub beyond a period of 30 days. Manual removal is available by typing `GitHub signout` or app uninstallation. Upon this action, all user settings and account information is deleted. Cached data (PR-to-thread associations) expires at the end of the 30-day retention period. Signing out or uninstalling the app will not delete any comments or PRs on GitHub.com that have been created with the app.

資料儲存政策 There is no personal data we store. However we only store the following that are required to post notifications to the user or channel: - channel ids where the subscriptions are created to receive notifications - workspace id and the access token to post the notifications

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 OpenAi, Anthropic, Google, Fireworks AI, and x.AI

LLM 保留設定 GitHub uses neither Copilot Business nor Enterprise data to train the GitHub model. GitHub Copilot's third-party model providers do not train models using customer data, nor do they retain customer code from interactions.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Customer data is processed within GitHub's Azure tenant infrastructure. Third-party model providers (Anthropic, Google) process data under GitHub's service agreements.