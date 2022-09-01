Never miss when something breaks in your tracking with alerts for new issues. Improve visibility into your workspace activity with notifications for branch updates. Inspector Alerts The Inspector integration for Slack brings alerts into your Slack channel for every new issue that is introduced to your tracking in production. Know as soon as anything goes wrong and fix it right away to minimize the impact on your data. Make sure that important issues don’t get buried in the noise by customizing your Slack alerts. Connect your saved views to different Slack channels where the right people get the right alerts relevant to them. Workspace Notifications Connect your workspace to a Slack channel to be notified when a branch is created, it changes, or new collaborators are added. Workspace notifications are also the best overview for comments in Avo!