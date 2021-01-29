隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The Practical Developer will retain the data collected from your Slack workspace for as long as your account remains active. This data includes user's full names, emails, and Slack usernames. We also store the name of your organization, and its enterprise and team's Slack identifiers.

資料封存與移除政策 When you delete your Quboo account, we'll permanently delete all the data we collected within a period of 48h.

資料儲存政策 All computers and servers used for the storage of data are protected with passwords. We use strong passwords for all our accounts and follow best practices when storing them.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS