隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain copies of your information for as long as you maintain your account or as necessary in connection with the purposes set out in our Privacy & Cookie Statement (our Statement), unless applicable law requires a longer retention period. In addition, we may retain your information for the duration of any period necessary to establish, exercise or defend any legal rights. According to rights provided to users pursuant to their jurisdictional data privacy laws, they may have a right of permanent erasure of some or all of their personal data.

資料封存與移除政策 Any requests for deletion and/or routine purges will be processed in accordance with data privacy laws. We understand the importance of securing and safeguarding user data and that is why we consider applicable regulations, security standards and practices when archiving or removing data.

資料儲存政策 Tripadvisor is a global offering which means that personal data may be stored or transferred to countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA), including in the USA, for the purposes described in our Statement. When we store or transfer personal data outside the EEA, we will do so in accordance with applicable law and we will ensure a similar degree of protection is afforded to it by implementing appropriate safeguards. By using our services, users understand that personal data may be transferred to our facilities and those third parties with whom we share it as described in our Statement.

資料中心位置 美國, 英國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS