資料刪除請求程序
The user can delete his/her data anytime from the profile. However, we offer also a way of having us handling the removal, as stated in the privacy policy:
- Right of deletion/right to be forgotten: In certain cases, you have the right to have your personal data deleted or removed. It should be noted that this is not an absolute right as we may have legal or legitimate reasons to keep it. If you would like us to remove your personal data, contact us using the details provided under “Contact”.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。