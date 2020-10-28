資料保留政策
Data is stored as long as Kasem is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to kasemhelpteam@gmail.com. We collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.
資料封存與移除政策
If you want your data deleted from Kasem just contact our customer support team. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Kasem from your workspace. Send your request to kasemhelpteam@gmail.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored using Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB. All data is encrypted during transit with HTTPS over SSLL (TLS 1.2). All data is stored in the US.