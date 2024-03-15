隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We retain data for no longer than is necessary for the purposes for which it was processed.

資料封存與移除政策 incident.io will retain and remove data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). We store data for as long as is necessary, and will remove data on request within 30 days.

資料儲存政策 incident.io will store data in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

資料中心位置 比利時

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 Google Cloud

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 GPT4o (OpenAI), Sonnet and Haiku (Anthropic)

LLM 保留設定 Our sub-processors store as little data as possible to provide their services. When storing data is required, for example for token caching to improve performance, it is retained for a maximum period of 1 hour.

LLM 資料租戶政策 The majority of our AI features do not use trained models. If we ever train a model on customer data, the resulting model will only be used to service requests for that customer, and is subject to the same handling requirements as any other customer data.