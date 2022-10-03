隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Catalog Data (items and folders) are retained as long as a company is not deleted on the Sortly system. Transaction audit information is kept for one year, though can be longer for Enterprise accounts as requested.

資料封存與移除政策 Our database is backed up every hour and retained for 35 days. When a company is deleted, all data is removed from our system, though is still available in backups for 35 days until the last backup made while that company was active is expunged.

資料儲存政策 Data is stored in an RDS instance on AWS and encrypted at rest. We do not ask for PII beyond a voluntarily submitted email address, name, and company name.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Sortly is hosted on AWS using Elastic Container Service, and leverages OpenSearch as a search index and Redis for queuing, both hosted by Amazon.

資料託管公司 AWS