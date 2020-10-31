meet4slack

Start ad-hoc meetings in seconds and share it automatically in 2 seconds. At the first time you use the app you'll have to authorize it to access your Google Calendar. This is needed to start meetings on Google Meet. Anytime you enter /meet in Slack you'll be presented with a new meeting link. People on the same channel or direct message will be automatically invited. Use the generated meeting link to join the meeting on Google Meet. Google Workspace subscribers can join by calling a local phone number as well.