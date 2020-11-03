Accelo Integration

資料保留政策
Contextual Code stores your given Accelo deployment name, client id, client secret, channel ids linked to company/retainer/project ids, and a generated access token. No other data is stored. This data is only stored once you enter it in the configuration screen on the App's Home screen.
資料封存與移除政策
Contextual Code removes your client id, client secret, generated access token, and linked channel ids immediately after requesting removal through the App's Home screen.
資料儲存政策
Contextual Code stores your given Accelo deployment name, client id, client secret, channel ids linked to company/retainer/project ids, and a generated access token. No other data is stored. This data is only stored once you enter it in the configuration screen on the App's Home screen.