We may collect, hold, use and disclose information for the following purposes and personal information will not be further processed in a manner that is incompatible with these purposes: - to enable you to access and use our website, associated applications and associated social media platforms; - to contact and communicate with you; - for internal record keeping and administrative purposes; - for analytics, market research and business development, including to operate and improve our website, associated applications and associated social media platforms; and to comply with our legal obligations and resolve any disputes that we may have. Information from third parties: If we receive personal information about you from a third party, we will protect it as set out in this privacy policy. If you are a third party providing personal information about somebody else, you represent and warrant that you have such person’s consent to provide the personal information to us. Restrict: You may choose to restrict the collection or use of your personal information. If you have previously agreed to us using your personal information for direct marketing purposes, you may change your mind at any time by contacting us using the details below. If you ask us to restrict or limit how we process your personal information, we will let you know how the restriction affects your use of our website or products and services. Access and data portability: You may request details of the personal information that we hold about you. You may request a copy of the personal information we hold about you. Where possible, we will provide this information in CSV format or other easily readable machine format. You may request that we erase the personal information we hold about you at any time. You may also request that we transfer this personal information to another third party. Correction: If you believe that any information we hold about you is inaccurate, out of date, incomplete, irrelevant or misleading, please contact us using the details below. We will take reasonable steps to correct any information found to be inaccurate, incomplete, misleading or out of date.

Contact for data removal: hello@groomba.ai or engineering@groomba.ai. Alternatively, you can send us a feedback request using Groomba with `/groomba feedback`. We will expunge all data related to your Slack Workspace and Jira Cloud account upon request.