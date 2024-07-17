Tactiq will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in our Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Tactiq will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.

資料儲存政策

Any transcription of meetings you create with Tactiq belongs to you. Transcription processing is held only on your (user’s) side and you control where your transcription is stored. When you choose to store your recordings on a third party service, they will be transferred directly to the respective remote service. Please consult the privacy policy of the applicable third party service provider to see how it handles your files. We may collect, hold, use and disclose personal information for the following purposes: * to enable you to access and use our services or the third party services, including storing it; * to contact and communicate with you; * for internal record keeping and administrative purposes; * to comply with our legal obligations and resolve any disputes that we may have. Where we disclose your personal information to third parties, including data processors, we will request or ensure that the third party handle your personal information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. The third party will only process your personal information in accordance with written instructions from us and we require that the third party either complies with the privacy shield principles set out in the GDPR or another mechanism set out by applicable EU & Swiss data protection laws for the transfer and processing of personal information. When we refer to ‘processing’ in this clause and this Privacy Policy in general, we mean any operation or set of operations which is performed on personal information, whether or not by automated means, such as collecting, recording, organising, structuring, storage, adaptation or alteration, retrieval, consultation, use, disclosure by transmission, dissemination or otherwise making available personal information. Please note that we use the following third parties to process your personal information: Google API Services, Google Sign-In, Google Cloud Platform, Google Firebase Services, Segment, Mailgun, Google Analytic, Stripe.