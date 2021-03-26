Comala Notifications for Confluence

資料刪除請求程序
Users have the right, at any time, to know whether their Personal Data has been stored and can consult the Data Controller to learn about their contents and origin, to verify their accuracy or to ask for them to be supplemented, cancelled, updated, corrected, transformed into an anonymous format, or to block any data held in violation of the law, as well as to oppose their treatment for any and all legitimate reasons. Requests should be sent to the Data Controller at the contact information set out above.
Comala Technology Solutions, Inc.
2025 Willingdon Avenue
Suite 900
Burnaby, BC, V5C 0J3
CANADA
Owner contact email:privacy@comalatech.com
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。