Endid for GitHub

The intelligent way to track GitHub Actions Workflows in Slack. No complicated setup or fiddly code in your workflows.
Instant install on any GitHub repos, choose a Slack channel for notifications, then you'll automatically get a message whenever any GitHub Actions have finished.
Minimize distractions in Slack - users reduce noise by over 90%!Features
Optionally, choose to be notified only when the status changes
- when a previously-successful workflow fails, and then once it has been fixed again.
You can tell Endid to always notify you of failures. Keep quiet about a successful run unless it follows a failure? Endid can also show notifications when a workflow run is queued and then change it for the final status when it concludes!
Workflows on different branches are considered distinct for the purposes of status changes.
Choose how to handle Skipped and Cancelled workflows.Why Endid is the easiest way to monitor GitHub Actions
No complicated installation process where you have to map your users between GitHub and Slack, and no manual 'slash commands' to subscribe.
Endid keeps things simple by only focusing on GitHub Actions.
There is no need to maintain your YAML workflows with fiddly notification code.
Requires only Read Access to Actions and Metadata
permissions in GitHub.Pricing and Support
Free trial for 14 days and then just $19 per month for the whole team.
Public open source repos can continue to be monitored for free!
For support and feedback please email: support@endid.app
.