Scripto allows users to write with others in the same script at the same time, see their changes appear live and read at your own pace instead of relying on someone else's shared screen. It includes custom features for Variety TV with a studio script format that is specially geared towards the unique needs of the genre and features that are useful in every phase of production. Important note: You need to enable this integration from inside a paid Scripto show. Here's how:

1. Open up one of your scripts and access the 'Comments' menu in the top right of the page

2. Switch on "Connect to Slack" toggle

3. Log into your account and choose the channel where you'd like to receive updates Now you're in show business! :tv: