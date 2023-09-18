隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

資料封存與移除政策 Data is retained as long as the account is active. Inactive accounts are archived after 6 months.

資料儲存政策 Data is stored using industry standard safe-guarding techniques with limited access to personnal and with isolation between customers.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 ChatGPT 3.5

LLM 保留設定 The summarised data on the ticket consist of a title, problem and solution. This data is stored as long as the ticket is retained.

LLM 資料租戶政策 Multi-tenancy across several services and servers in the cloud (Microsoft Azure).