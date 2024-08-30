資料保留政策
We retain user data as long as the Claptastic service is in use, ensuring full functionality for the associated Slack workspace. Recognition messages will be deleted if an admin resets the total score or upon user request.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon request, users can have their data archived or removed from our systems. Recognition messages are specifically deleted when an admin resets scores or at the user’s request via email.
資料儲存政策
User data is stored securely and is only accessible to authorized personnel. We implement industry-standard security measures to protect data from unauthorized access or breaches while ensuring compliance with applicable regulations.