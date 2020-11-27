PingPong Notifications

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Data is retained for the period the users make use of the services.

資料封存與移除政策 For manual deletion, users can delete their account in the dashboard, which deletes it immediately (this will delete any associated personal data such as the user’s email address. It will also delete all of the data created by the user).

資料儲存政策 All Customer data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up and we have a tested backup, recovery and disaster procedure to ensure business continuity. Any system failure is alerted to our team immediately.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管公司 AWS