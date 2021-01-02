When you first bought it, you couldn't wait a second to use it. Now, that once brand new and shiny item is collecting dust in the basement or occupying unnecessary space in the drawer. Now, it's time to let it go. But you took great care of it, and you want it to make somebody else as excited as you were! So, why don't you use the Marketplace app to let your work friends know what's up for sale, and instead of dealing with random strangers on other marketplaces, stay within your close circle. All you need to do is typing the magic words /marketplace sell my preloved item