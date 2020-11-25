Banter Icebreaker Games

Icebreakers games that remote teams actually like
Banter promotes team building in Slack with fun conversation starter games.
30,000+ team members from companies like Starbucks, Waveapps, Superhuman, Scribd, Ritual, Adobe, and Bytedance have gotten their Banter on.Why Banter?
Not everyone wants to grab a donut and get into coffee chats.
Friendly teams are productive and engaged teams. Regular positive interactions are key in building work friendships.
Banter is made for asynchronous team-building games. It allows for non-chatters to still get value and learn about their teammates
Answer when you want to, read when you don’t. No annoying DMs, Banter fires in a group channel and is suitable for introverts and extroverts alike.New Icebreaker topics & games added weekly
:hugging_face: Getting to know you
:camera_with_flash: Share a photo
:female-judge: Opinions & Debate
:brain: Brain Teasers
:trophy: Team Awards
:bar_chart: Team Polls (new!)
:sparkles: More to come! Features
:robot_face: Install in multiple channels
:writing_hand: See upcoming ice breakers, edit, schedule and delete them as needed.
:ice_cube: Make your own custom ice breakers
:baby: New ice breakers and features are constantly being addedInstalls in a minute
Choose your schedule and topics. Banter takes care of the rest. It’s all automated.
:one: Add Banter to Slack.
:two: Pick a channel, topics and schedule the ice breakers. You can update these settings.
:three: Icebreakers fire as scheduled, sharing ensues.
:point_right: Learn more at https://banter.so
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Have a question? Email us at support@banter.so