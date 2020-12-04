隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Strategy X retains your personal information for as long as is necessary to fulfil the purpose for which it was collected. We may retain your personal information for longer if it may be the subject of a legal claim, or may otherwise be relevant for future litigation.

資料封存與移除政策 Strategy X will ensure that Personal Data in the custody of Strategy X is protected against any accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration and disclosure as well as against any other unlawful Processing. Strategy X will implement appropriate security measures in storing collected Personal Information, depending on the nature of the information. All information gathered shall not be retained for a period longer than necessary and/proportionate, subject to applicable requirements of the Data Privacy Act and other relevant laws and regulations. All hard and soft copies of Personal Information shall be disposed and destroyed, through secured means

資料儲存政策 Strategy X will ensure that Personal Data in the custody of Strategy X is protected against any accidental or unlawful destruction, alteration and disclosure as well as against any other unlawful Processing. Strategy X will implement appropriate security measures in storing collected Personal Information, depending on the nature of the information. All information gathered shall not be retained for a period longer than necessary and/proportionate, subject to applicable requirements of the Data Privacy Act and other relevant laws and regulations. All hard and soft copies of Personal Information shall be disposed and destroyed, through secured means

資料中心位置 新加坡

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 AWS