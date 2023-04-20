資料保留政策
Data is retained for as long as you hold an active account in Assist AI. After cancelation, you can place a request at support@happyfox.com to delete all your account data. Please check our Privacy policy for more details - https://www.happyfox.com/privacy-policy/ .
資料封存與移除政策
Your Assist AI account data is stored in our primary storage all the time and we don't archive it at any point. You can however raise data removal requests at support@happyfox.com.
資料儲存政策
Your Assist AI account data is stored behind secure firewall and is encrypted at rest. Backups are taken daily and are retained for 30 days.
資料託管詳細資料
All data is stored on Cloud servers hosted in AWS.
使用的 LLM 模型
Sonnet, Haiku, Cohere
LLM 保留設定
Prompts, completions, and embeddings are retained in our systems for the duration of an active subscription or until deleted on request. We do not use customer data for model training.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Our LLM layer operates on Amazon Bedrock within our private AWS account. Bedrock is a multi-tenant service with strict logical isolation—ensuring no cross-tenant access to prompts, completions, or logs.
LLM 資料常駐政策
All real-time inference originates in US West (Oregon). To handle load spikes, requests may be routed to other U.S. Regions (Virginia or Ohio), but all traffic stays encrypted within the AWS U.S. Regions.