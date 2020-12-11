We retain the information only for the time necessary to comply with the purposes described in this Privacy Policy unless the law requires otherwise. If you no longer want PlatoForms Pty Ltd to use your information to provide the Services, you can close your account. PlatoForms Pty Ltd will store and use your information to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your information to comply with applicable tax laws), resolve disputes, enforce our agreements and as described in another way in this policy. Check out the PlatoForms Privacy Policy for more privacy and data management details: