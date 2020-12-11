PlatoForms software is a platform used to build online Forms with PDFs. Upload your PDF with the document's original design, create an online form using our simple drag-and-drop tool. Embed the form into your website or share the URL with your customers. Generate a rich PDF document using your original layout and send it directly to your inbox.To connect a Slack workspace, go to the form "Integration" dialog box, click that "Add to Slack" button, and you'll be asked to sign in if you're not logged into your Slack account. Else, it will automatically detect your saved account and ask for which Channels do you want to receive PlatoForms notifications.
We retain the information only for the time necessary to comply with the purposes described in this Privacy Policy unless the law requires otherwise.
If you no longer want PlatoForms Pty Ltd to use your information to provide the Services, you can close your account. PlatoForms Pty Ltd will store and use your information to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your information to comply with applicable tax laws), resolve disputes, enforce our agreements and as described in another way in this policy.
Check out the PlatoForms Privacy Policy for more privacy and data management details: https://www.platoforms.com/pages/privacy.html
資料封存與移除政策
Customer can delete their data from profile page in PlatoForms
資料儲存政策
PlatoForms will store all customers' data.
資料中心位置
美國
資料託管公司
AWS
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM)
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Customer can decide to delete their data anytime vis PlatoForms UI